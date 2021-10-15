Odisha reports 467 new COVID19 positive cases
Bhubaneswar: A total of 467 Covid-19 positive cases including 66 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10, 34, 276 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.
Among the 467 positives, there are 271 quarantine cases and 196 local contact cases.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 67
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 6
9. Ganjam: 10
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 9
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 17
16. Keonjhar: 2
17. Khurda: 221
18. Koraput: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 9
20. Nawarangpur: 5
21. Nayagarh: 3
22. Puri: 16
23. Rayagada: 3
24. Sambalpur: 4
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 8
27. State Pool: 52
New recoveries: 477
Cumulative tested: 20952333
Positive: 1034276
Recovered: 1020645
Active cases: 5299