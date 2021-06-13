Odisha reports 4469 fresh COVID19 cases today

By WCE 1
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,469 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday taking the total tally to 8,51,782

The total 4,669 new Covid positives include 2546 quarantine cases and 1923 are local contacts.

Here is District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 226
2. Balasore: 318
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 165
5. Balangir: 56
6. Boudh: 90
7. Cuttack: 413
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 252
10. Gajapati: 26
11. Ganjam: 43
12. Jagatsinghpur: 140
13. Jajpur: 370
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 92
16. Kandhamal: 28
17. Kendrapada: 59
18. Keonjhar: 96
19. Khurda: 612
20. Koraput: 87
21. Malkangiri: 75
22. Mayurbhanj: 216
23. Nawarangpur: 118
24. Nayagarh: 128
25. Nuapada: 14
26. Puri: 243
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 61
29. Sonepur: 60
30. Sundargarh: 103
Besides the state pool has 106 Covid positive cases.

