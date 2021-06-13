Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,469 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday taking the total tally to 8,51,782

The total 4,669 new Covid positives include 2546 quarantine cases and 1923 are local contacts.

Here is District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 226

2. Balasore: 318

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 165

5. Balangir: 56

6. Boudh: 90

7. Cuttack: 413

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 252

10. Gajapati: 26

11. Ganjam: 43

12. Jagatsinghpur: 140

13. Jajpur: 370

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 92

16. Kandhamal: 28

17. Kendrapada: 59

18. Keonjhar: 96

19. Khurda: 612

20. Koraput: 87

21. Malkangiri: 75

22. Mayurbhanj: 216

23. Nawarangpur: 118

24. Nayagarh: 128

25. Nuapada: 14

26. Puri: 243

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 61

29. Sonepur: 60

30. Sundargarh: 103

Besides the state pool has 106 Covid positive cases.