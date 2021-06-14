Odisha reports 4339 fresh COVID19 cases today

By WCE 5
odisha new covid cases
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,339 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,56,121

The total 4,339 new Covid positives include 2475 quarantine cases and 1864 are local contacts.

Here is the District-wise list of new Covid positive cases:

  1. Angul: 226
  2. Balasore: 296
  3. Bargarh: 68
  4. Bhadrak: 209
  5. Balangir: 53
  6. Boudh: 54
  7. Cuttack: 480
  8. Deogarh: 26
  9. Dhenkanal: 144
  10. Gajapati: 36
  11. Ganjam: 29
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 143
  13. Jajpur: 207
  14. Jharsuguda: 13
  15. Kalahandi: 62
  16. Kandhamal: 62
  17. Kendrapada: 181
  18. Keonjhar: 92
  19. Khurda: 700
  20. Koraput: 65
  21. Malkangiri: 50
  22. Mayurbhanj: 158
  23. Nawarangpur: 78
  24. Nayagarh: 149
  25. Nuapada: 14
  26. Puri: 255
  27. Rayagada: 64
  28. Sambalpur: 54
  29. Sonepur: 84
  30. Sundargarh: 178

Apart from the districts, the State Pool has 109 cases.

You might also like
Business

Fuel prices Update: Petrol and Diesel rates rise in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Business

Gold rate continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Check update here

State

Orissa High Court rejects plea seeking installation of CCTV cameras in COVID hospital

State

Unlock in Odisha after June 17! Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.