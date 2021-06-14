Odisha reports 4339 fresh COVID19 cases today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,339 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,56,121
The total 4,339 new Covid positives include 2475 quarantine cases and 1864 are local contacts.
Here is the District-wise list of new Covid positive cases:
- Angul: 226
- Balasore: 296
- Bargarh: 68
- Bhadrak: 209
- Balangir: 53
- Boudh: 54
- Cuttack: 480
- Deogarh: 26
- Dhenkanal: 144
- Gajapati: 36
- Ganjam: 29
- Jagatsinghpur: 143
- Jajpur: 207
- Jharsuguda: 13
- Kalahandi: 62
- Kandhamal: 62
- Kendrapada: 181
- Keonjhar: 92
- Khurda: 700
- Koraput: 65
- Malkangiri: 50
- Mayurbhanj: 158
- Nawarangpur: 78
- Nayagarh: 149
- Nuapada: 14
- Puri: 255
- Rayagada: 64
- Sambalpur: 54
- Sonepur: 84
- Sundargarh: 178
Apart from the districts, the State Pool has 109 cases.