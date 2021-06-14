Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,339 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,56,121

The total 4,339 new Covid positives include 2475 quarantine cases and 1864 are local contacts.

Here is the District-wise list of new Covid positive cases:

Angul: 226 Balasore: 296 Bargarh: 68 Bhadrak: 209 Balangir: 53 Boudh: 54 Cuttack: 480 Deogarh: 26 Dhenkanal: 144 Gajapati: 36 Ganjam: 29 Jagatsinghpur: 143 Jajpur: 207 Jharsuguda: 13 Kalahandi: 62 Kandhamal: 62 Kendrapada: 181 Keonjhar: 92 Khurda: 700 Koraput: 65 Malkangiri: 50 Mayurbhanj: 158 Nawarangpur: 78 Nayagarh: 149 Nuapada: 14 Puri: 255 Rayagada: 64 Sambalpur: 54 Sonepur: 84 Sundargarh: 178

Apart from the districts, the State Pool has 109 cases.