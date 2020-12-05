coronavirus india update
File Photo

Odisha Reports 409 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Surges To 3,20,803

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Almost 409 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Saturday. The tally rose to 3,20,803

The fresh covid cases have been detected from 27 districts, 234 reported from quarantine centres and 175 are from local contact cases.

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 35

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 34

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 7

13. Jharsuguda: 11

14. Kalahandi: 17

15. Kendrapada: 16

16. Keonjhar: 10

17. Khurda: 44

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 25

21. Nawarangpur: 5

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 14

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 11

27. Sundargarh: 53

28. State Pool: 10

 

