Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check District Wise Cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3777 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,46,894.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3777 cases have been reported today out of which 1586 are local cases while the rest 2191 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 115

2. Balasore: 127

3. Bargarh: 139

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 51

6. Boudh: 26

7. Cuttack: 368

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 100

13. Jajpur: 133

14. Jharsuguda: 70

15. Kalahandi: 70

16. Kandhamal: 49

17. Kendrapada: 148

18. Keonjhar: 78

19. Khurda: 815

20. Koraput: 98

21. Malkangiri: 26

22. Mayurbhanj: 58

23. Nawarangpur: 107

24. Nayagarh: 71

25. Nuapada: 73

26. Puri: 237

27. Rayagada: 75

28. Sambalpur: 112

29. Sonepur: 72

30. Sundargarh: 148

31. State Pool: 192

