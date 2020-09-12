Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check District Wise Cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3777 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,46,894.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3777 cases have been reported today out of which 1586 are local cases while the rest 2191 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:
1. Angul: 115
2. Balasore: 127
3. Bargarh: 139
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 51
6. Boudh: 26
7. Cuttack: 368
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 13
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 100
13. Jajpur: 133
14. Jharsuguda: 70
15. Kalahandi: 70
16. Kandhamal: 49
17. Kendrapada: 148
18. Keonjhar: 78
19. Khurda: 815
20. Koraput: 98
21. Malkangiri: 26
22. Mayurbhanj: 58
23. Nawarangpur: 107
24. Nayagarh: 71
25. Nuapada: 73
26. Puri: 237
27. Rayagada: 75
28. Sambalpur: 112
29. Sonepur: 72
30. Sundargarh: 148
31. State Pool: 192