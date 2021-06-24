Odisha reports 3650 new COVID-19 positive cases, Khurda tops the list
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,650 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday taking the total tally to 8,90,596.
The total 3,650 new Covid positives include 2,098 quarantine cases and 1,552 are local contacts.
Khurda reports the highest at 604 followed by Cuttack ( 485 ), Jajpur ( 332 ), Balasore ( 278 ) and Puri ( 187 ).
Reportedly, the number of active cases stands at 33,770.
Here is the list of District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 112
2. Balasore: 278
3. Bargarh: 45
4. Bhadrak: 170
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 41
7. Cuttack: 485
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 110
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 138
13. Jajpur: 332
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 23
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 106
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 604
20. Koraput: 104
21. Malkangiri: 67
22. Mayurbhanj: 145
23. Nawarangpur: 69
24. Nayagarh: 122
25. Nuapada: 10
26. Puri: 187
27. Rayagada: 106
28. Sambalpur: 35
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 106
31. State Pool: 89