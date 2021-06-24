Odisha reports 3650 new COVID-19 positive cases, Khurda tops the list

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,650 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday taking the total tally to 8,90,596.

The total 3,650 new Covid positives include 2,098 quarantine cases and 1,552 are local contacts.

Khurda reports the highest at 604 followed by Cuttack ( 485 ), Jajpur ( 332 ), Balasore ( 278 ) and Puri ( 187 ).

Reportedly, the number of active cases stands at 33,770.

Here is the list of District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 112

2. Balasore: 278

3. Bargarh: 45

4. Bhadrak: 170

5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 41

7. Cuttack: 485

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 110

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 14

12. Jagatsinghpur: 138

13. Jajpur: 332

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 23

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapada: 106

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 604

20. Koraput: 104

21. Malkangiri: 67

22. Mayurbhanj: 145

23. Nawarangpur: 69

24. Nayagarh: 122

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 187

27. Rayagada: 106

28. Sambalpur: 35

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 106

31. State Pool: 89