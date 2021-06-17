Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,631 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday taking the total tally to 8,66,692

The total 3,631 new Covid positives include 2,069 quarantine cases and 1,562 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 506, followed by Cuttack (438), Jajpur (305), Balasore (262) and Angul (204).

Here is the district wise cases:

1. Angul: 204

2. Balasore: 262

3. Bargarh: 50

4. Bhadrak: 178

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 84

7. Cuttack: 438

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 114

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 92

13. Jajpur: 305

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 48

17. Kendrapada: 120

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 506

20. Koraput: 80

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 112

23. Nawarangpur: 108

24. Nayagarh: 106

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 199

27. Rayagada: 79

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 50

30. Sundargarh: 83

31. State Pool: 64