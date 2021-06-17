Odisha reports 3631 Covid-19 cases, active cases at 45,809

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,631 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday taking the total tally to 8,66,692

The total 3,631 new Covid positives include 2,069 quarantine cases and 1,562 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 506, followed by Cuttack (438), Jajpur (305), Balasore (262) and Angul (204).

Here is the district wise cases:

1. Angul: 204
2. Balasore: 262
3. Bargarh: 50
4. Bhadrak: 178
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 84
7. Cuttack: 438
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 114
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 92
13. Jajpur: 305
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 48
17. Kendrapada: 120
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 506
20. Koraput: 80
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 112
23. Nawarangpur: 108
24. Nayagarh: 106
25. Nuapada: 19
26. Puri: 199
27. Rayagada: 79
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 50
30. Sundargarh: 83
31. State Pool: 64

