Odisha reports 3535 fresh cases of Covid-19 today

By WCE 1
covid cases
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,535 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday taking the total tally to 8,63,061.

The total 3,535 new Covid positives include 2,016 quarantine cases and 1,519 are local contacts.

Related News

Odisha reports 3405 fresh COVID19 cases today, Khordha at…

Odisha reports 4469 fresh COVID19 cases today

Khurdha records the highest at 533, followed by Jajpur (348), Cuttack (320), Balasore (296) and Angul (207).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 207
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 86
4. Bhadrak: 184
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 52
7. Cuttack: 320
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 56
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 90
13. Jajpur: 348
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 56
17. Kendrapada: 104
18. Keonjhar: 92
19. Khurda: 533
20. Koraput: 56
21. Malkangiri: 68
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawarangpur: 85
24. Nayagarh: 95
25. Nuapada: 15
26. Puri: 187
27. Rayagada: 73
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 39
30. Sundargarh: 76
Besides, the state pool has 82 new positive cases.

You might also like
State

2 killed,1 critical in road mishap in Odisha

Business

Gold prices remain unchanged for 22 carat and 24 carat on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar

State

Youth thrashed by locals while trying to meet with girlfriend in Jajpur of Odisha

State

Twin brothers from Jajpur to represent Odisha in National Chess Competition

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.