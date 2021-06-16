Odisha reports 3535 fresh cases of Covid-19 today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,535 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday taking the total tally to 8,63,061.
The total 3,535 new Covid positives include 2,016 quarantine cases and 1,519 are local contacts.
Khurdha records the highest at 533, followed by Jajpur (348), Cuttack (320), Balasore (296) and Angul (207).
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 207
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 86
4. Bhadrak: 184
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 52
7. Cuttack: 320
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 56
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 90
13. Jajpur: 348
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 56
17. Kendrapada: 104
18. Keonjhar: 92
19. Khurda: 533
20. Koraput: 56
21. Malkangiri: 68
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawarangpur: 85
24. Nayagarh: 95
25. Nuapada: 15
26. Puri: 187
27. Rayagada: 73
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 39
30. Sundargarh: 76
Besides, the state pool has 82 new positive cases.