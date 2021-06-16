Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,535 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday taking the total tally to 8,63,061.

The total 3,535 new Covid positives include 2,016 quarantine cases and 1,519 are local contacts.

Khurdha records the highest at 533, followed by Jajpur (348), Cuttack (320), Balasore (296) and Angul (207).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 207

2. Balasore: 296

3. Bargarh: 86

4. Bhadrak: 184

5. Balangir: 18

6. Boudh: 52

7. Cuttack: 320

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 56

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 90

13. Jajpur: 348

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 56

17. Kendrapada: 104

18. Keonjhar: 92

19. Khurda: 533

20. Koraput: 56

21. Malkangiri: 68

22. Mayurbhanj: 153

23. Nawarangpur: 85

24. Nayagarh: 95

25. Nuapada: 15

26. Puri: 187

27. Rayagada: 73

28. Sambalpur: 39

29. Sonepur: 39

30. Sundargarh: 76

Besides, the state pool has 82 new positive cases.