Odisha reports 3427 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,427 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the total tally to 8,73,925.

The total 3,427 new Covid positives include 1,954 quarantine cases and 1,473 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 553, Cuttack (396), Jajpur( 285), Balasore (261) and Puri (217).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 138

2. Balasore: 261

3. Bargarh: 52

4. Bhadrak: 139

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 396

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 78

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 285

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 41

17. Kendrapada: 111

18. Keonjhar: 47

19. Khurda: 553

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 38

22. Mayurbhanj: 162

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 142

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 217

27. Rayagada: 94

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 30

30. Sundargarh: 78

Besides, the state pool has 82 positive cases.