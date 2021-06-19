Odisha reports 3427 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

By WCE 1
covid-19 india deaths today
Pic Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,427 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the total tally to 8,73,925.

The total 3,427 new Covid positives include 1,954 quarantine cases and 1,473 are local contacts.

Related News

Odisha sees 3806 new Covid cases, Khordha tops the chart…

Odisha reports 3631 Covid-19 cases, active cases at 45,809

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 553, Cuttack (396), Jajpur( 285), Balasore (261) and Puri (217).

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 138
2. Balasore: 261
3. Bargarh: 52
4. Bhadrak: 139
5. Balangir: 40
6. Boudh: 31
7. Cuttack: 396
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 78
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 285
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 41
17. Kendrapada: 111
18. Keonjhar: 47
19. Khurda: 553
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 38
22. Mayurbhanj: 162
23. Nawarangpur: 60
24. Nayagarh: 142
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 217
27. Rayagada: 94
28. Sambalpur: 32
29. Sonepur: 30
30. Sundargarh: 78
Besides, the state pool has 82 positive cases.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Son hacks father to death in Balasore

State

22 Carat and 24 Carat Gold prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

State

Odisha sees 42 Covid deaths, 4 each from Bhubaneswar, Puri, Jharsuguda,Sundergarh…

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 177.7mn: Johns Hopkins University

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.