Odisha reports 3405 fresh COVID19 cases today, Khordha at highest 500

By WCE 1
odisha new covid cases
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,405 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday taking the total tally to 8,59,526.

The total 3,405 new Covid positives include 1942 quarantine cases and 1463 are local contacts.

Related News

AIIMS Study Claims Delta Variant of Covid-19 Highly…

Covid Vaccination drive for students going abroad, 19…

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 183
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 66
4. Bhadrak: 179
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 59
7. Cuttack: 230
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 391
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 54
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 89
19. Khurda: 500
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 187
23. Nawarangpur: 83
24. Nayagarh: 97
25. Nuapada: 28
26. Puri: 141
27. Rayagada: 45
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 48

Besides, the state pool has 76 positive cases.

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Claims 42 Deaths In Odisha

Business

Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: Petrol rises by 5p per litre while Diesel rises by 6p per…

State

Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva to be observed amid covid restrictions in…

Business

Gold and Silver rates continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Raja

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.