Odisha reports 3405 fresh COVID19 cases today, Khordha at highest 500
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,405 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday taking the total tally to 8,59,526.
The total 3,405 new Covid positives include 1942 quarantine cases and 1463 are local contacts.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 183
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 66
4. Bhadrak: 179
5. Balangir: 18
6. Boudh: 59
7. Cuttack: 230
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 54
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 391
14. Jharsuguda: 9
15. Kalahandi: 54
16. Kandhamal: 55
17. Kendrapada: 73
18. Keonjhar: 89
19. Khurda: 500
20. Koraput: 63
21. Malkangiri: 72
22. Mayurbhanj: 187
23. Nawarangpur: 83
24. Nayagarh: 97
25. Nuapada: 28
26. Puri: 141
27. Rayagada: 45
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 25
30. Sundargarh: 48
Besides, the state pool has 76 positive cases.