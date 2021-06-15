Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,405 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday taking the total tally to 8,59,526.

The total 3,405 new Covid positives include 1942 quarantine cases and 1463 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 183

2. Balasore: 296

3. Bargarh: 66

4. Bhadrak: 179

5. Balangir: 18

6. Boudh: 59

7. Cuttack: 230

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 54

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 391

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 54

16. Kandhamal: 55

17. Kendrapada: 73

18. Keonjhar: 89

19. Khurda: 500

20. Koraput: 63

21. Malkangiri: 72

22. Mayurbhanj: 187

23. Nawarangpur: 83

24. Nayagarh: 97

25. Nuapada: 28

26. Puri: 141

27. Rayagada: 45

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 48

Besides, the state pool has 76 positive cases.