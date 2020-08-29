Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3252 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3252 COVID19 positives, 1987 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1265 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 146

4. Bhadrak: 76

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 38

7. Cuttack: 323

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 94

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 169

12. Jagatsinghpur: 36

13. Jajpur: 83

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 26

17. Kendrapara: 77

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 762

20. Koraput: 25

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 123

23. Nabarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 25

26. Puri: 135

27. Rayagada: 450

28. Sambalpur: 63

29. Sonepur: 38

30. Sundargarh: 94

Details of coronavirus cases of Odisha till date:

New Recoveries: 2503

Cumulative Tested: 1670910

Positive: 97920

Recovered: 67826

Active Cases: 29571