Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3252 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.
According to the I& PR department, out the total 3252 COVID19 positives, 1987 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1265 are local contacts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 146
4. Bhadrak: 76
5. Balangir: 64
6. Boudh: 38
7. Cuttack: 323
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 94
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 169
12. Jagatsinghpur: 36
13. Jajpur: 83
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapara: 77
18. Keonjhar: 50
19. Khurda: 762
20. Koraput: 25
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 123
23. Nabarangpur: 41
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 135
27. Rayagada: 450
28. Sambalpur: 63
29. Sonepur: 38
30. Sundargarh: 94
Details of coronavirus cases of Odisha till date:
New Recoveries: 2503
Cumulative Tested: 1670910
Positive: 97920
Recovered: 67826
Active Cases: 29571