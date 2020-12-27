Bhubaneswar coronavirus
Odisha Reports 319 More Covid Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 319 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Out of the 319 recovered cases, 44 are from Khurda district, 35 are from Baleswar district and 35 are from Sundergarh district.

Here is the district-wise list of recoveries reported today:

44 from Khurda

35 from Baleswar

35 from Sundergarh

34 from Anugul

29 from Cuttack

21 from Sambalpur

17 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Keonjhar

11 from Jharsuguda

11 from Kendrapara

10 from Balangir

9 from Jajapur

8 from Bargarh

6 from Nuapada

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Koraput

3 from Boudh

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Gajapati

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Deogarh

1 from Puri

1 from Sonepur

9 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 324068.

