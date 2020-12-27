Odisha Reports 319 More Covid Recoveries In Last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: As many as 319 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
Out of the 319 recovered cases, 44 are from Khurda district, 35 are from Baleswar district and 35 are from Sundergarh district.
Here is the district-wise list of recoveries reported today:
44 from Khurda
35 from Baleswar
35 from Sundergarh
34 from Anugul
29 from Cuttack
21 from Sambalpur
17 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Keonjhar
11 from Jharsuguda
11 from Kendrapara
10 from Balangir
9 from Jajapur
8 from Bargarh
6 from Nuapada
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Kalahandi
4 from Koraput
3 from Boudh
3 from Nabarangpur
3 from Nayagarh
2 from Gajapati
1 from Bhadrak
1 from Deogarh
1 from Puri
1 from Sonepur
9 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 324068.