Odisha reports 314 more Covid recovery

Bhubaneswar: Another 314 Covid patients have recovered from the deadly virus across the State, informed, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed today.
According to the State &FW department, the Covid recovery tally in the State now rose to 12,74,048 with the recovery of 314 patients.
Here’s the list of district-wise covid recovery:
- 42 from Khurda
- 41 from Koraput
- 36 from Jajapur
- 34 from Sundergarh
- 27 from Cuttack
- 21 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Deogarh
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 11 from Anugul
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Balasore
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Puri
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 9 from State Pool