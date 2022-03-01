Odisha reports 314 more Covid recovery

Odisha Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar: Another 314 Covid patients have recovered from the deadly virus across the State, informed, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed today.

According to the State &FW department, the Covid recovery tally in the State now rose to 12,74,048 with the recovery of 314 patients.

Here’s the list of district-wise covid recovery:

  • 42 from Khurda
  • 41 from Koraput
  • 36 from Jajapur
  • 34 from Sundergarh
  • 27 from Cuttack
  • 21 from Jharsuguda
  • 15 from Deogarh
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 11 from Anugul
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Balasore
  • 5 from Kalahandi
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Puri
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 9 from State Pool
