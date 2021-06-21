Odisha reports 3031 new COVID-19 positive cases, Khurda at highest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,031 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,80,533

The total 3,031 new Covid positives include 1,738 quarantine cases and 1,293 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest at 381 followed by Cuttack ( 295 ), Balasore (290), Puri (237), Jajpur (226) and Puri (180).

Here is the list of District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 121

2. Balasore: 290

3. Bargarh: 39

4. Bhadrak: 135

5. Balangir: 30

6. Boudh: 40

7. Cuttack: 295

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 90

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 107

13. Jajpur: 226

14. Jharsuguda: 17

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 118

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 381

20. Koraput: 68

21. Malkangiri: 43

22. Mayurbhanj: 167

23. Nawarangpur: 63

24. Nayagarh: 140

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 180

27. Rayagada: 44

28. Sambalpur: 30

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 80

31. State Pool: 78