Odisha reports 3031 new COVID-19 positive cases, Khurda at highest

By WCE 7
covid cases in odisha
Photo Credits: Business Traveller

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,031 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,80,533

The total 3,031 new Covid positives include 1,738 quarantine cases and 1,293 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest at 381 followed by Cuttack ( 295 ), Balasore (290), Puri (237), Jajpur (226) and Puri (180).

Related News

Odisha reports 5235 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Covid Positivity Rate In Odisha To Decline In Coming Days:…

Here is the list of District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 121
2. Balasore: 290
3. Bargarh: 39
4. Bhadrak: 135
5. Balangir: 30

6. Boudh: 40
7. Cuttack: 295
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 90
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 107
13. Jajpur: 226
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 118
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 381
20. Koraput: 68
21. Malkangiri: 43

22. Mayurbhanj: 167
23. Nawarangpur: 63
24. Nayagarh: 140
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 180
27. Rayagada: 44
28. Sambalpur: 30
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 80
31. State Pool: 78

You might also like
Business

Petrol and diesel price continues to increase in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Check details…

State

43 more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Business

Gold price continues to decrease in Bhubaneswar on Monday; Check rates

State

Youth dies after being hit by train in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.