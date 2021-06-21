Odisha reports 3031 new COVID-19 positive cases, Khurda at highest
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,031 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday taking the total tally to 8,80,533
The total 3,031 new Covid positives include 1,738 quarantine cases and 1,293 are local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest at 381 followed by Cuttack ( 295 ), Balasore (290), Puri (237), Jajpur (226) and Puri (180).
Here is the list of District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 121
2. Balasore: 290
3. Bargarh: 39
4. Bhadrak: 135
5. Balangir: 30
6. Boudh: 40
7. Cuttack: 295
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 90
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 107
13. Jajpur: 226
14. Jharsuguda: 17
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 118
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 381
20. Koraput: 68
21. Malkangiri: 43
22. Mayurbhanj: 167
23. Nawarangpur: 63
24. Nayagarh: 140
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 180
27. Rayagada: 44
28. Sambalpur: 30
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 80
31. State Pool: 78