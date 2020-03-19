Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported its second positive case of coronavirus infection.

Official sources said, the person who has been infected with the COVID 19 virus had travelled to affected country.

“Today 14 samples were tested at RMRC Bhubaneswar out of which one is positive for COVID2019,” the Department of Health and Family Welfare tweeted little while ago.

Today 14 samples were tested at RMRC Bhubaneswar out of which one is positive for #COVID2019

This is the second positive case in Odisha.

The second confirmed case has also a travel history to a COVID 19 affected country.

State Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 19, 2020

Earlier on March 15, the state reported its first coronavirus positive case. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital here. His condition was reportedly stable and improving.