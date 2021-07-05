Odisha reports 2,803 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,803 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,24,699.
The total 2,803 new Covid positives include 1,597 quarantine cases and 1,206 are local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest positives at 475 followed by Cuttack (441), Mayurbhanj (193), Balasore (155) and Puri (154).
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 97
2. Balasore: 155
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 131
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 21
7. Cuttack: 441
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 10
11. Ganjam: 20
12. Jagatsinghpur: 117
13. Jajpur: 153
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 15
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 64
19. Khurda: 475
20. Koraput: 65
21. Malkangiri: 55
22. Mayurbhanj: 193
23. Nawarangpur: 15
24. Nayagarh: 115
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 154
27. Rayagada: 54
28. Sambalpur: 32
29. Sonepur: 18
30. Sundargarh: 62
Besides, the state pool has 91 new positive cases.