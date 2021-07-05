Odisha reports 2,803 fresh Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,803 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,24,699.

The total 2,803 new Covid positives include 1,597 quarantine cases and 1,206 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest positives at 475 followed by Cuttack (441), Mayurbhanj (193), Balasore (155) and Puri (154).

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 97

2. Balasore: 155

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 131

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 441

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Ganjam: 20

12. Jagatsinghpur: 117

13. Jajpur: 153

14. Jharsuguda: 7

15. Kalahandi: 15

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 64

19. Khurda: 475

20. Koraput: 65

21. Malkangiri: 55

22. Mayurbhanj: 193

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 115

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 154

27. Rayagada: 54

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 62

Besides, the state pool has 91 new positive cases.