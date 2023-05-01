Odisha reports 279 Covid positives in 24hrs, 1 death

Bhubaneswar: The active Covid cases in Odisha has seen a remarkable decline in the last 24 hours. It has been recorded at the 279 cases informed the State health department.

As many as 279 fresh Covid infections have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, said reliable Government reports. With the new cases of Covid infections, the active caseload in Odisha now stands at 4066.

The new cases were detected after testing a number of samples from different parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, Odisha reported 393 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the state health department informed.

The active cases in Odisha have risen to 4066. As many as 187 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. It is worth mentioning that, one person has succumbed to Covid in Odisha in the past 24 hours, said the Health Department.

The state of Odisha has reported one Covid related death in the past 24 hours, said Government sources on Monday.

India on Monday reported 4,282 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases stand at 47,246, according to Union health ministry data.

On Sunday, the country saw a huge decline with 5,874 covid cases, while the number of active cases reported was 49,015.

With 14 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

With 6,037 recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,70,878. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The number of covid tests done during the previous day was 87,038. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.