Odisha reports 258 fresh recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 258 fresh recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on its Twitter handle.

With today’s 258 recoveries, a total of 10,42,701 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the State so far.

Here’s the complete detail of the Covid recovery reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

152 from Khurda 19 from Mayurbhanj 15 from Sundergarh 7 from Cuttack 5 from Puri 5 from Sambalpur 4 from Ganjam 4 from Jajapur 4 from Kendrapara 2 from Anugul 2 from Bhadrak 2 from Dhenkanal 1 from Baleswar 1 from Jagatsinghpur 1 from Jharsuguda 34 from State Pool



1 from Baleswar

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

34 from State Pool The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042701 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 19, 2021

Likewise, as many as 193 positive cases including 34 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in Odisha today. This has taken the tally of Covid positive cases to 10,52,834 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Among the 193 positives, 112 are quarantine cases and 81 are local contacts.