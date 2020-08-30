Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2519 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 419 from Khurda, 216 from Ganjam, 210 from Puri, 205 from Rayagada and 169 from Koraput.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

419 from Khurda

216 from Ganjam

210 from Puri

205 from Rayagada

169 from Koraput

150 from Mayurbhanj

129 from Cuttack

100 from Baleswar

95 from Nayagarh

85 from Sambalpur

84 from Malkangiri

77 from Bhadrak

76 from Dhenkanal

58 from Nabarangpur

48 from Kandhamal

45 from Bolangir

42 from Sundargarh

40 from Gajapati

39 from Kendrapara

38 from Jharsuguda

38 from Keonjhar

33 from Sonepur

28 from Nuapada

27 from Jagatsinghpur

25 from Bargarh

19 from Kalahandi

12 from Jajpur

7 from Deogarh

4 from Boudh

1 from Angul

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 73233