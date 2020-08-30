Odisha Reports 2519 Covid-19 Recovery Cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2519 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 419 from Khurda, 216 from Ganjam, 210 from Puri, 205 from Rayagada and 169 from Koraput.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
419 from Khurda
216 from Ganjam
210 from Puri
205 from Rayagada
169 from Koraput
150 from Mayurbhanj
129 from Cuttack
100 from Baleswar
95 from Nayagarh
85 from Sambalpur
84 from Malkangiri
77 from Bhadrak
76 from Dhenkanal
58 from Nabarangpur
48 from Kandhamal
45 from Bolangir
42 from Sundargarh
40 from Gajapati
39 from Kendrapara
38 from Jharsuguda
38 from Keonjhar
33 from Sonepur
28 from Nuapada
27 from Jagatsinghpur
25 from Bargarh
19 from Kalahandi
12 from Jajpur
7 from Deogarh
4 from Boudh
1 from Angul
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 73233