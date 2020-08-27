Odisha Reports 2510 Covid-19 Recovery Cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2510 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 435 from Khurda, 277 from Ganjam, 225 from Cuttack and 218 from Puri districts.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
435 from Khordha
277 from Ganjam
225 from Cuttack
218 from Puri
182 from Koraput
135 from Jajpur
119 from Mayurbhanj
101 from Baleswar
89 from Gajapati
75 from Malkangiri
72 from Sundargarh
64 from Sambalpur
51 from Bolangir
48 from Kalahandi
47 from Kandhamal
43 from Bhadrak
42 from Jharsuguda
38 from Sonepur
36 from Bargarh
33 from Nayagarh
31 from Boudh
30 from Dhenkanal
30 from Keonjhar
25 from Kendrapara
25 from Rayagada
17 from Jagatsinghpur
11 from Nabarangpur
5 from Angul
3 from Deogarh
3 from Nuapada
With today’s development, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 65323.