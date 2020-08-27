Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2510 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 435 from Khurda, 277 from Ganjam, 225 from Cuttack and 218 from Puri districts.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

435 from Khordha

277 from Ganjam

225 from Cuttack

218 from Puri

182 from Koraput

135 from Jajpur

119 from Mayurbhanj

101 from Baleswar

89 from Gajapati

75 from Malkangiri

72 from Sundargarh

64 from Sambalpur

51 from Bolangir

48 from Kalahandi

47 from Kandhamal

43 from Bhadrak

42 from Jharsuguda

38 from Sonepur

36 from Bargarh

33 from Nayagarh

31 from Boudh

30 from Dhenkanal

30 from Keonjhar

25 from Kendrapara

25 from Rayagada

17 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Nabarangpur

5 from Angul

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nuapada

With today’s development, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 65323.