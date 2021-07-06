Odisha reports 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases, Cuttack tops the list

covid cases in odisha
Bhubaneswar:  Odisha reported 2,487 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday taking the total tally to 9,27,186.

The total 2,487 new Covid positives include 1428 quarantine cases and 1059 are local contacts.

Cuttack reports the highest at 422 followed by Khurda ( 407 ), Jajpur ( 202 ), Balasore ( 157 ) and Puri ( 154 ) while 22 districts have reported less than 100 number of fresh cases.

Reportedly, the number of active cases stands at 28,730.

Below is the list of District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 157
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 113
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 422
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 59
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 202
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 23
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 407
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 103
23. Nawarangpur: 23
24. Nayagarh: 80
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 154
27. Rayagada: 26
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 76

