Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,64,149 on Friday with 2138 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases , 1251 are from quarantine centres and 887 are local cases

Here is the list of the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 151

2. Balasore: 57

3. Bargarh: 73

4. Bhadrak: 47

5. Balangir: 79

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 156

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 38

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 66

13. Jajpur: 71

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 51

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 72

18. Keonjhar: 46

19. Khurda: 361

20. Koraput: 38

21. Malkangiri: 55

22. Mayurbhanj: 119

23. Nawarangpur: 21

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Nuapada: 41

26. Puri: 73

27. Rayagada: 25

28. Sambalpur: 53

29. Sonepur: 80

30. Sundargarh: 137

31. State Pool: 62

While the recovery cases stands at 2772 with 2,64,149 Positive cases and 24,457 active cases.