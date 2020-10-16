Odisha reports 2138 COVID positives today, Tally rises to 2,64,149
Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha touched 2,64,149 on Friday with 2138 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of the new COVID cases , 1251 are from quarantine centres and 887 are local cases
Here is the list of the District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 151
2. Balasore: 57
3. Bargarh: 73
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 79
6. Boudh: 21
7. Cuttack: 156
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 38
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 18
12. Jagatsinghpur: 66
13. Jajpur: 71
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 51
16. Kandhamal: 24
17. Kendrapada: 72
18. Keonjhar: 46
19. Khurda: 361
20. Koraput: 38
21. Malkangiri: 55
22. Mayurbhanj: 119
23. Nawarangpur: 21
24. Nayagarh: 31
25. Nuapada: 41
26. Puri: 73
27. Rayagada: 25
28. Sambalpur: 53
29. Sonepur: 80
30. Sundargarh: 137
31. State Pool: 62
While the recovery cases stands at 2772 with 2,64,149 Positive cases and 24,457 active cases.