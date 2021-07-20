Odisha reports 2,085 Covid-19 positive cases today

(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,085 fresh Covid positive cases, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday. Taking the total tally to 9,58,059.

A total of 2,085 new Covid positives include 1198 quarantine cases and 887 are local contacts.The test positive ratio at 2.95 %.

Khurdha reports the highest number of Covid cases at 528 followed by Cuttack at 210, Bhadrak at 173, Jajpur at 132 and Balasore at 113.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 73
2. Balasore: 113
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 173
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 210
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 41
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 132
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 94
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 528
20. Koraput: 16
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 84
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 60
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 14
28. Sambalpur: 36
29. Sonepur: 4
30. Sundargarh: 25

Besides, the state pool has 110 positive cases of Covid-19.

