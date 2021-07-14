Odisha reports 2,074 fresh Covid-19 cases, Khurda tops the list

covid cases odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,074 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 9,45,749.

A total of 2,074 new Covid positives include 1192 quarantine cases and 882 are local contacts. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 2.99%. The number of active cases stands at 22,860.

Khurda reports the highest positive cases at 443, followed by Cuttack at 283, Puri at 133, Jajpur at 120, and Mayurbhanj and Balasore at 115.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 59
2. Balasore: 115
3. Bargarh: 38
4. Bhadrak: 110
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 283
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 61
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 99
13. Jajpur: 120
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 5
16. Kandhamal: 19
17. Kendrapada: 58
18. Keonjhar: 46
19. Khurda: 443
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 47
22. Mayurbhanj: 115
23. Nawarangpur: 10
24. Nayagarh: 58
25. Nuapada: 4
26. Puri: 133
27. Rayagada: 16
28. Sambalpur: 30
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 56
31. State Pool: 85

