Odisha reports 207 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Odisha has reported 207 new covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh Covid-19 cases includes 37 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

The total positive case tally has reached 1331793. Out of which, 1609 are active covid-19 cases.

Out of the total cases, 121 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 86 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (57), followed by Sundargarh (24) and Cuttack (15), and Puri (11).

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Balangir: 6

4. Cuttack: 15

5. Deogarh: 4

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kalahandi: 8

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 57

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Nawarangpur: 8

18. Nayagarh: 5

19. Nuapada: 2

20. Puri: 11

21. Rayagada: 6

22. Sambalpur: 7

23. Sonepur: 3

24. Sundargarh: 24

25. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 228

As on September 17, Odisha has registered another 228 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.