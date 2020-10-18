Bhubaneswar: The Covid tally in Odisha touched 2,68,364 on Sunday with 2019 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. There was a marked downward trend in the positives since the past week.

Of the new Covid cases, 1168 are from quarantine centres and 851 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

The District Wise Cases Are As Follows:

1. Angul: 129

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 77

4. Bhadrak: 41

5. Balangir: 71

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 150

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 38

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 73

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 69

16. Kandhamal: 31

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 58

19. Khurda: 283

20. Koraput: 41

21. Malkangiri: 20

22. Mayurbhanj: 111

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 40

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 30

27. Rayagada: 24

28. Sambalpur: 52

29. Sonepur: 68

30. Sundargarh: 99

31. State Pool: 56