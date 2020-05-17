Odisha Reports 2 COVID19 Deaths In Ganjam, Death Toll Reaches 5 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) of the Government has reported two new deaths due to COVID19 in Odisha.

With these 2 new deaths, the death toll due to the virus has risen to five in the State. Both the deaths have been reported from Ganjam district of  Odisha.

According to reports,  1 sarpanch is said to  affected with the virus.

The total number of active cases stands at 627. According to reports. 196 have been cured. whereas 5 have lost their lives to the virus.

The total affected number has risen up to 828 in the State.

 

 

