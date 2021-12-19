Odisha reports 193 Covid cases, 2 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 193 Covid-19 positive cases including 34 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the tally of Covid to 10,52,834 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 193 positives, 112 are quarantine cases and 81 are local contacts.

However, 219 patients recovered in the State taking the total number of recovered persons to 10,42,443. There are a total of 1894 active cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 17

4. Deogarh: 3

5. Gajapati: 2

6. Jagatsinghpur: 4

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Jharsuguda: 4

9. Kendrapada: 3

10. Khurda: 107

11. Mayurbhanj: 3

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Puri: 2

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 8

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 4

18. State Pool: 26

On the other hand, Odisha reports two death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8446. Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of the death audit process:

1.A 62 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 72 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

The Department further informed that the list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.