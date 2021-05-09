Odisha Reports 19 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hrs, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 Covid death cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 2180.

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed about the deaths in the state.

Here are the details of the deaths reported today:

“Regret to inform the demise of nineteen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the H&FW Dept.

1. A 47 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 61 years old male of Bolangir district.

3. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 52 years old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 60 years old male of Dhankanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 65 years old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 52 years old male of Gajapati district.

8. A 30 years old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 55 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

10. A 56 years old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

11. A 71 years old male of Khordha district.

12. A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district.

13. A 35 years old male of Kalahandi district.

14. A 43 years old male of Kalahandi district.

15. A 62 years old female of Puri district.

16. A 46 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

17. A 38 years old male of Sambalpur district.

18. A 22 years old male of Subarnapur district.

19. A 28 years old male of Sundargarh district.