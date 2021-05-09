Odisha Reports 19 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hrs, See Details

By WCE 2
odisha covid deaths
Photo: Pawan )harma (IANS) (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 Covid death cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 2180.

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the State government on its Twitter handle informed about the deaths in the state.

Here are the details of the deaths reported today:

“Regret to inform the demise of nineteen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the H&FW Dept.

1. A 47 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 61 years old male of Bolangir district.

3. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 52 years old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 60 years old male of Dhankanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 65 years old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 52 years old male of Gajapati district.

8. A 30 years old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 55 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

10. A 56 years old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

11. A 71 years old male of Khordha district.

12. A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district.

13. A 35 years old male of Kalahandi district.

14. A 43 years old male of Kalahandi district.

15. A 62 years old female of Puri district.

16. A 46 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

17. A 38 years old male of Sambalpur district.

18. A 22 years old male of Subarnapur district.

19. A 28 years old male of Sundargarh district.

You might also like
Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

State

Odisha Records 10,635 Covid Positives Today, Khurda Highest At 1564

State

2-month-old infant found crying near dead mother in Ganjam dist of Odisha: Watch

State

90 booked for attack on Tehsildar, Cops in Gajapati dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.