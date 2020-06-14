Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 186 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 186 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State almost reached the 4000 mark. Till now 3909 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 186 new COVID19 affected persons, 171 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 15 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Khordha: 21

2. Jharsuguda: 2

3. Keonjhar: 11

4. Jajpur: 12

5. Malkangiri: 1

6. Cuttack:12

7. Jagatsinghpur: 11

8. Angul: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Bhadrak: 1

11. Gajapati: 15

12. Bargarh: 16

13. Kandhamal: 22

14. Kalahandi: 16

15. Ganjam: 4

16. Puri: 7

17. Sundargarh: 3

18. Bolangir: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Kendrapada:1