Odisha Reports 1815 More Covid Recovery Cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 1815 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 220 from Khurda, 152 from Cuttack and 148 from Angul.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
220 from Khurda
152 from Cuttack
148 from Angul
97 from Sundargarh
96 from Puri
83 from Mayurbhanj
76 from Balangir
76 from Jajpur
68 from Keonjhar
67 from Bhadrak
62 from Kendrapara
61 from Bargarh
60 from Jagatsinghpur
58 from Nuapada
49 from Koraput
45 from Kalahandi
42 from Baleswar
39 from Nabarangpur
39 from Sambalpur
35 from Jharsuguda
34 from Malkangiri
30 from Nayagarh
23 from Boudh
23 from Ganjam
21 from Dhenkanal
18 from Kandhamal
15 from Gajapati
15 from Sonepur
12 from Rayagada
7 from Deogarh
44 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277564