Odisha Reports 1815 More Covid Recovery Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 1815 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 220 from Khurda, 152 from Cuttack and 148 from Angul.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

220 from Khurda

152 from Cuttack

148 from Angul

97 from Sundargarh

96 from Puri

83 from Mayurbhanj

76 from Balangir

76 from Jajpur

68 from Keonjhar

67 from Bhadrak

62 from Kendrapara

61 from Bargarh

60 from Jagatsinghpur

58 from Nuapada

49 from Koraput

45 from Kalahandi

42 from Baleswar

39 from Nabarangpur

39 from Sambalpur

35 from Jharsuguda

34 from Malkangiri

30 from Nayagarh

23 from Boudh

23 from Ganjam

21 from Dhenkanal

18 from Kandhamal

15 from Gajapati

15 from Sonepur

12 from Rayagada

7 from Deogarh

44 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277564