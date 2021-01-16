Odisha Reports 178 fresh COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Almost 178 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,33,127.

Of the new cases detected in 23 districts, 103 were from quarantine centres and 75 were local contacts.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 4
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 23
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Khurda: 5
14. Koraput: 3
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 2
17. Nuapada: 16
18. Puri: 19
19. Rayagada: 2
20. Sambalpur: 24

21. Sonepur: 2
22. Sundargarh: 30
23. State Pool: 1

At present, Odisha has 2,087 active cases while 3,29,088 patients have recovered.

