Odisha Reports 175 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4338

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 175 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 175 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State reached the 4300 mark. Till now 4338 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 175 new COVID19 affected persons, 145 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 30 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Mayurbhanj: 5

2. Khordha: 25

3. Sundargarh: 5

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Jagatsinghpur: 7

6. Jharsuguda: 1

7. Balasore: 6

8. Kendrapada: 1

9. Nuapada: 4

10. Kandhamal: 7

11. Bargarh: 11

12. Puri: 18

13. Gajapati: 57

14. Bolangir: 3

15. Ganjam: 1

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty: 21

