Odisha Reports 174 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4512

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 174 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 174 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 4500 mark. Till now 4512 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 174 new COVID19 affected persons, 146 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 28 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Keonjhar: 5

2. Jajpur: 9

3. Nawarangpur: 7

4. Khordha: 10

5. Koraput: 6

6. Malkangiri: 1

7. Balasore: 34

8. Kalahandi: 6

9. Nuapada: 1

10. Kandhamal: 3

11. Bhadrak: 3

12. Ganjam: 56 1

3. Boudh: 2

14. Puri: 16

15. Sundargarh: 3

16. Kendrapada: 7 1

7. Bargarh: 4

18. Bolangir: 1

