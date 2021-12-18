Odisha reports 169 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: A total of 169 Covid-19 positive cases including 29 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the tally of Covid to 10,52,641 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Among the 169 positives, 97 are quarantine cases and 72 are local contacts.

However, 222 patients recovered in the State taking the total number of recovered persons to 10,42,224. There are a total of 1922 active cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

New Positive Cases: 169

Of which 0-18 years: 29

In quarantine: 97

Local contacts: 72

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 9

5. Deogarh: 5

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Ganjam: 7

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 1

11. Khurda: 88

12. Mayurbhanj: 3

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 2

15. Sambalpur: 10

16. Sundargarh: 9

17. State Pool: 19