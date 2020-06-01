Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest ever single day spike at 156 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

With the detection of the 156 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2000-mark. Till now, 2104 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

The district-wise breakup is as follows, Kendrapara has recorded the highest cases at 50, followed by Cuttack at 20 and Ganjam at 17. The rest of the districts have recorded the following numbers: