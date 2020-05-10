Odisha reports 15 more COVID positive cases; 3 from Boudh, 2 more from Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 more COVID positive cases on Sunday. After this 15 cases, the tally of total number of COVID positive cases in the State rose to 377. The I & PR Dept. of Govt. of Odisha mentioned about the development in a tweeter post today on its official handle.

Importantly, this 15 COVID positive cases includes 3 cases from a new district, Boudh.

The new 15 cases includes 5 more from Jajpur district, 2 more cases from Puri, 6 more from Bhadrak, 7 more from Ganjam, 2 more from Angul alongwith 3 new cases in Boudh district.

