Odisha reports 15 more COVID positive cases; 3 from Boudh, 2 more from Puri
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 15 more COVID positive cases on Sunday. After this 15 cases, the tally of total number of COVID positive cases in the State rose to 377. The I & PR Dept. of Govt. of Odisha mentioned about the development in a tweeter post today on its official handle.
Importantly, this 15 COVID positive cases includes 3 cases from a new district, Boudh.
The new 15 cases includes 5 more from Jajpur district, 2 more cases from Puri, 6 more from Bhadrak, 7 more from Ganjam, 2 more from Angul alongwith 3 new cases in Boudh district.
2nd Health Update, 10th May
5 positives in Jajpur
(2 Surat returnees, 2 contacts of previous WB positive cases,1 WB returnee)
2 positives in Puri
WB returnees
6 positives in Bhadrak
7 positives in Ganjam
2 positives in Angul
3 positives in Boudh
Surat returnees
Total: 377
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 10, 2020