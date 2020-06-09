Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 146 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Tuesday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 146 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 3100 mark. Till now, 3140 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 146 new COVID19 affected persons, 127 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 19 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Jagatsinghpur : 8

2. Keonjhar: 2

3. Cuttack: 2

4. Malkangiri: 1

5. Khordha: 19

6. Nayagarh: 3

7. Jajpur: 1

8. Mayurbhanj: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Kalahandi: 3

11. Kandhamal: 2

12. Ganjam: 18

13. Deogarh: 5

14. Bolangir: 1

15. Sundargarh: 7

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Balasore: 7

18. NDRF/ODRAF returned from West Bengal Amphan duty: 61