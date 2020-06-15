Odisha Reports 146 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4055

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 146 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Monday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 146 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State reached the 4000 mark. Till now 4055 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 146 new COVID19 affected persons, 128 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 18 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Khordha: 7

2. Nayagarh: 4

3. Jharsuguda: 1

4. Raygada: 5

5. Cuttack : 19

6. Jagatsinghpur: 4

7. Balasore : 8

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Angul: 6

10. Ganjam:8

11. Sonepur:2

12. Bhadrak:19

13. Kandhamal:48

14. Sambalpur: 1

15. Sundergarh: 4

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal: 9

