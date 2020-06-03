coronavirus odisha
Odisha Reports 143 New COVID19 Positive Cases, State Tally Reaches 2388

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 143 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

With the detection of the 143 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2300 mark. Till now,  2388 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

132 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas, 11 are local cases.

More details awaited.

