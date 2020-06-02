Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 141 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

With the detection of the 141 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2000-mark. Till now, 2245 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

110 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas, 31 are local cases.

The district-wise list is as follows: