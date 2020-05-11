Odisha Reports 14 New Coronavirus Cases, State’s Tally Rises To 391

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 more COVID19 positive cases today, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health department, out of 14 new COVID19 cases reported today, 12 cases belonged to Ganjam districts while Sundergarh and Kendrapara reported 1 case each.

With the fresh 12 cases, the number of positive cases in Ganjam district went to 137 which included 136 active cases and one death case.

LIkewise, In Sundergarh the number of COVID positives cases rose to 14 (6 recovered and 8 active cases), while in Kendrapara the tally touched 9 (2 recovered and 7 active cases).

Details of the new Covid cases detected today.

1st Health Update, 11th May One positive case in Rourkela

Contact of previous case One positive case in Kendrapara 12 positive cases in Ganjam. All Surat returnees.

All the cases are detected from quarantine centres. Total Positive Case: 391 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 11, 2020

The health department informed that a total of 3698 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the State in last 24 hours.

Currently, the number of cumulative tests stands at 63478, total positive: 391, active: 320, recovered: 68 and deceased: 3

Here is the complete list of districts and the positive cases they have as of now.

District Positive Recovered Active Deceased

Ganjam 137 0 136 1 Jajpur 60 2 58 0 Khurdha 50 32 16 2 Balasore 42 9 33 0 Bhadrak 31 12 19 0 Angul 15 0 15 0 Sundergarh 14 6 8 0 Kendrapara 9 2 7 0 Mayurbhanj 8 0 8 0 Jagatsinghpur 5 0 5 0 Puri 3 1 2 0 Boudh 3 0 3 0 Keonjhar 2 0 2 0 Kalahandi 2 2 0 0 Jharsuguda 2 0 2 0 Cuttack 2 1 1 0 Balangir 2 0 2 0 Nayagarh 1 0 1 0 Koraput 1 0 1 0 Dhenkanal 1 1 0 0 Deogarh 1 0 1 0

Total 391 68 320 3