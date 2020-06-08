Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 138 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

With the detection of the 138 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State almost reached the 3000 mark. Till now, 2994 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 138 new COVID19 affected, 125 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 13 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Jajpur: 6

2. Khordha: 13

3. Raygada: 1

4. Mayurbhanj: 6

5. Nayagarh: 3

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Cuttack: 15

8. Kalahandi: 2

9. Keonjhar: 10

10. Kandhamal:10

11. Bhadrak: 11

12. Ganjam: 33

13. Sambalpur: 1

14. Bolangir: 1

15. Sundargarh: 12

16. Nuapada:3

17. Puri:7

18. Kendrapada:1

In Odisha, there are 2994 positives of whom, 1894 have recovered and 1089 are active cases.