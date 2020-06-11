Odisha Reports 136 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 3386 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported  136 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 136 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 3300 mark. Till now 3386 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 136 new COVID19 affected persons,  134 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 2 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Keonjhar: 8

2. Jharsuguda: 4

3. Khordha: 17

4. Dhenkanal: 3

5. Cuttack: 7

6. Kendrapada: 1

7. Nuapada: 2

8. Gajapati: 7

9. Kandhamal: 15

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Puri: 3

13. Mayurbhanj: 9

14. Sambalpur: 1

15. ODRAF/ NDRF/Fire Services:54 (Personnels returned from Amphan duty)

