Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest ever single day spike at 129 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday

With the detection of the 129 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 1900-mark. Till now, 1948 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

Further details are awaited.