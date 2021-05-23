Odisha Reports 12,852 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12,852 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1909.
New Positive Cases: 12,852 (In quarantine: 7159, Local contacts: 5657)
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 874
2. Balasore: 508
3. Bargarh: 461
4. Bhadrak: 151
5. Balangir: 274
6. Boudh: 347
7. Cuttack: 1073
8. Deogarh: 105
9. Dhenkanal: 482
10. Gajapati: 77
11. Ganjam: 340
12. Jagatsinghpur: 300
13. Jajpur: 337
14. Jharsuguda: 399
15. Kalahandi: 668
16. Kandhamal: 104
17. Kendrapada: 285
18. Keonjhar: 180
19. Khurda: 1909
20. Koraput: 272
21. Malkangiri: 114
22. Mayurbhanj: 586
23. Nawarangpur: 344
24. Nayagarh: 331
25. Nuapada: 70
26. Puri: 472
27. Rayagada: 198
28. Sambalpur: 355
29. Sonepur: 55
30. Sundargarh: 848
31. State Pool: 333