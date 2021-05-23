Odisha Reports 12,852 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12,852 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1909.

New Positive Cases: 12,852 (In quarantine: 7159, Local contacts: 5657)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 874

2. Balasore: 508

3. Bargarh: 461

4. Bhadrak: 151

5. Balangir: 274

6. Boudh: 347

7. Cuttack: 1073

8. Deogarh: 105

9. Dhenkanal: 482

10. Gajapati: 77

11. Ganjam: 340

12. Jagatsinghpur: 300

13. Jajpur: 337

14. Jharsuguda: 399

15. Kalahandi: 668

16. Kandhamal: 104

17. Kendrapada: 285

18. Keonjhar: 180

19. Khurda: 1909

20. Koraput: 272

21. Malkangiri: 114

22. Mayurbhanj: 586

23. Nawarangpur: 344

24. Nayagarh: 331

25. Nuapada: 70

26. Puri: 472

27. Rayagada: 198

28. Sambalpur: 355

29. Sonepur: 55

30. Sundargarh: 848

31. State Pool: 333