Odisha Reports 12,523 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

By WCE 2
covid odisha
Covid Positives Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,732 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1842

New Positive Cases: 12523 (In quarantine: 7012, Local contacts: 5511)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 930
2. Balasore: 510
3. Bargarh: 315
4. Bhadrak: 177
5. Balangir: 296
6. Boudh: 365
7. Cuttack: 1084
8. Deogarh: 106
9. Dhenkanal: 132
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 369
12. Jagatsinghpur: 325
13. Jajpur: 419
14. Jharsuguda: 373
15. Kalahandi: 491
16. Kandhamal: 100
17. Kendrapada: 195
18. Keonjhar: 232
19. Khurda: 1842
20. Koraput: 233
21. Malkangiri: 73
22. Mayurbhanj: 546
23. Nawarangpur: 383
24. Nayagarh: 315
25. Nuapada: 129
26. Puri: 568
27. Rayagada: 321
28. Sambalpur: 400
29. Sonepur: 202
30. Sundargarh: 715
31. State Pool: 324

