Odisha Reports 12,523 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,732 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1842

New Positive Cases: 12523 (In quarantine: 7012, Local contacts: 5511)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 930

2. Balasore: 510

3. Bargarh: 315

4. Bhadrak: 177

5. Balangir: 296

6. Boudh: 365

7. Cuttack: 1084

8. Deogarh: 106

9. Dhenkanal: 132

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 369

12. Jagatsinghpur: 325

13. Jajpur: 419

14. Jharsuguda: 373

15. Kalahandi: 491

16. Kandhamal: 100

17. Kendrapada: 195

18. Keonjhar: 232

19. Khurda: 1842

20. Koraput: 233

21. Malkangiri: 73

22. Mayurbhanj: 546

23. Nawarangpur: 383

24. Nayagarh: 315

25. Nuapada: 129

26. Puri: 568

27. Rayagada: 321

28. Sambalpur: 400

29. Sonepur: 202

30. Sundargarh: 715

31. State Pool: 324