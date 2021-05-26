Odisha Reports 11,623 Covid-19 Cases, Khordha At 2,021
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,623 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 2021, followed by Cuttack at 998.
New Positive Cases: 11,623. In Quarantine: 6509 Local Contacts: 5114.
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 823
2. Balasore: 508
3. Bargarh: 257
4. Bhadrak: 461
5. Balangir: 170
6. Boudh: 206
7. Cuttack: 998
8. Deogarh: 86
9. Dhenkanal: 441
10. Gajapati: 76
11. Ganjam: 158
12. Jagatsinghpur: 315
13. Jajpur: 560
14. Jharsuguda: 184
15. Kalahandi: 352
16. Kandhamal: 141
17. Kendrapada: 198
18. Keonjhar: 133
19. Khurda: 2021
20. Koraput: 218
21. Malkangiri: 73
22. Mayurbhanj: 249
23. Nawarangpur: 300
24. Nayagarh: 316
25. Nuapada: 54
26. Puri: 462
27. Rayagada: 223
28. Sambalpur: 342
29. Sonepur: 261
30. Sundargarh: 699
Besides, state pool has 338 positive cases of Covid-19.