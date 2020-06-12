Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 112 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Friday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 112 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State almost reached the 3500 mark. Till now 3498 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 112 new COVID19 affected persons, 107 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 5 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Jharsuguda: 2

2. Malangiri: 3

3. Keonjhar: 5

4. Jajpur: 3

5. Khordha: 8

6. Angul: 6

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Cuttack: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Sundargarh: 4

11. Puri: 15

12. Boudh: 3

13. Gajapati: 5

14. Sambalpur: 5

15. Bolangir: 5

16. Mayurbhanj: 7

17. Balasore: 5

18. Nayagarh: 4

19. NDRF/ ODRAF/ Fire service: 21