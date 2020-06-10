Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 110 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 110 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 3200 mark. Till now, 3250 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 110 new COVID19 affected persons, 97 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 13 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Jagatsinghpur: 33

2. Raygada: 4

3. Cuttack: 20

4. Jharsuguda: 1

5. Khordha: 14

6. Nayagarh: 4

7. Bargarh: 2

8. Bhadrak: 1

9. Kalahandi: 4

10. Gajapati: 11

11. Puri: 7

12. Bolangir: 1

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 4

15. Koraput: 1

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Boudh: 1